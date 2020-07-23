Talented youths to shape Pakistan’s future: Zakaria

LONDON: High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said 64 per cent of Pakistan’s population is less than 30 years of age which provides incredible human resource to shape the future of the country in various fields, particularly applied sciences and research.

He also invited Pakistani scientists abroad to avail the opportunities in the country and nurture the precious young human resource for its progress and prosperity.

According to a statement, he was delivering his concluding remarks at a two-day e-conference “Promoting Applied Sciences in Pakistan (PASP-20)” on Tuesday. The e-conference was jointly organised by NUST-Pakistan, University of Cambridge-UK and United Arab Emirates University. The event was sponsored by the High Commission for Pakistan, London.

Zakaria highlighted Pakistan’s rich history and resources as well as its contributions to the world of science. He shared with the participants that Pakistan was a signatory to the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR) since 1991, adding the country’s scientific progress and achievements were recognised and it became an associate member of CERN (European Organisation for Nuclear Research) in 2015.

The High Commissioner said in order to promote the applied sciences in Pakistan, the first major step would be to gather Pakistani and foreign friend experts at one platform to identify areas of Pakistan’s strength and the country’s potential in those areas. He called upon Pakistan’s science and technology universities to take the lead and give practical shape to the ideas and concepts discussed at the e-conference.

Zakaria identified pharmaceutical, healthcare, recently emerged PPE sector, surgical equipment, semiconductors, metallurgy, IT, technology driven e-commerce, agriculture industry, gemmology sector and sports as the areas full of potential for research and growth.

The e-conference was themed at promoting applications of science in various cutting edge research areas including quantum technology, energy harvesting, space technology, superconductivity, magnetism and electronics, etc. The concept of the event was to give students and young researchers an exposure of recent developments in science and scientific methods and technologies. The e-conference featured well-renowned scientists from various disciplines of science around the globe who brought together a well-balanced mixture of scientific talks alongside their expertise and experiences. Special guests included Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and chairperson Senate standing committee Mushtaq Khan. Prof Andrea C Ferrari of University of Cambridge delivered key-note address.