Council slams racist graffiti on Floyd mural

MANCHESTER: Council bosses in Manchester have condemned the defacing of a George Floyd mural with racist graffiti as “utterly sickening”.

They are examining CCTV footage to try to identify the vandal who is thought to have struck at the memorial in Stevenson Square some time between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday. The mural was painted by Manchester street artist Akse in tribute to Floyd, who died after being arrested by police in Minneapolis, with footage of an officer kneeling on his neck sparking global protests. It has been boarded up until repair work can take place.

Nigel Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, said: “It is utterly sickening that this type of behaviour exists in our society. We are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area and we will do everything we can to find out who committed this abhorrent crime.

“Manchester is a place that celebrates our diversity and we will not tolerate hate in our city. In the short term we have chosen to cover the mural because it’s intolerable to see such language on our streets.

“It is possible to clean the graffiti from the wall, but this will most likely also remove part of the mural. Our preference is to work with the artist to paint over the offending graffiti and restore the mural of George Floyd as soon as possible.”