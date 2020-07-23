Hafeez Sheikh not included in new NFC, court told

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition pertaining to the formation of the National Finance Commission (NFC) after the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) produced a new notification which excluded the Prime Minister’s adviser on finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted a hearing on a petition against the NFC filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir.

Attorney-General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan told the bench that the government had withdrawn the notification which had been challenged before the court. He said a new notification had been issued in this regard and requested the court to dispose of the case as it had become ineffective.

“Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has not been included in new NFC in accordance with the new notification,” he said.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, said his client’s objection was that the opposition was not consulted with during the formation of the NFC. The court subsequently disposed of the case.

On June 24, the Balochistan High Court had declared a notification issued by President Dr Arif Alvi for the constitution of 10th NFC null and void, ruling that the members’ appointment was not in accordance with the Constitution. The court had annulled the appointments of Sheikh and the federal finance secretary as members of the commission.