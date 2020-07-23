AIIB okays $250m loan for Pakistan to stem virus impact

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $250 million loan for Pakistan to help strengthen the country’s response to the social and economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest loan brings AIIB total support to Pakistan’s Covid-19 response to $750 million, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

The development policy financing is co-financed with the World Bank, and will “help bolster the government’s Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE) Program”. The RISE programme aims to “stimulate investment in human capital, expand social safety nets, improve the country’s emergency health infrastructure and foster economic growth. The RISE Program is a part of set of measures Pakistan has undertaken toward recovery from the impact of the pandemic”.

The AIIB said the health crisis is expected to have far ranging and long-term repercussions on growth, which may undermine the hard-fought progress the country has made in restoring macroeconomic stability. “Already, employment in the formal and informal sectors has seen a downturn with the poor, women and other vulnerable groups disproportionately affected,” it added.

“The pandemic has rapidly evolved in Pakistan and now threatens to undo many of the hard-won gains made in reducing poverty over the past two decades,” said AIIB Vice President, Investment Operations, Konstantin Limitovskiy. “Our immediate support is critical and will contribute to the government’s efforts to mitigate pandemic-related shocks, so that the country may continue on its path to sustainable development.”