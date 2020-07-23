US immunity ‘loophole’ plugged after Dunn’s death

LONDON: The UK and US have agreed to “plug the loophole” that allowed Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity, the Foreign Secretary has said.

A court hearing last month heard that the “secret agreement” permitted Anne Sacoolas to return to her home country after a road crash which killed the 19-year-old in August last year. Despite the “anomaly” now having been amended in the immunity agreements surrounding RAF Croughton, the Northamptonshire military base near where Harry Dunn died in a road collision, his alleged killer still remains in the US.

In a written statement issued on Wednesday, Dominic Raab said: “First and foremost, the US waiver of immunity from criminal jurisdiction is now expressly extended to the family members of US staff at the Croughton Annex, thus ending the anomaly in the previous arrangements and permitting the criminal prosecution of the family members of those staff, should these tragic circumstances ever arise again.

“We have the deepest sympathy for Harry Dunn’s family. No family should have to experience what they have gone through and I recognise that these changes will not bring Harry back. However, I hope that the knowledge that the Croughton arrangements have been revised and that a family in their position would now see justice done brings some small measure of comfort.”

Speaking to the PA news agency following the announcement, Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles said it was a “huge step forward” – adding that one of the family’s aims was for this to “never happen to another family again”. She said: “We’re really pleased, really proud of what us parents have achieved.

“One of our campaign’s aims was to ensure that no other family can suffer the way we have.

“Harry most importantly would be very proud of us but we’ve still got a long way to go – we’ve still got to get Anne Sacoolas back.” The US State Department said the amendment of the diplomatic immunity arrangements at RAF Croughton “is a reflection of our especially close relationship” with the UK. Mrs Charles said the US State Department’s words “mean nothing to her”. The teenage victim’s father, Tim Dunn, said he had “mixed emotions” after the announcement.

In a statement released after the announcement, Northamptonshire Police said: “While we understand these changes will not be retrospective, Northamptonshire Police welcomes these changes.”