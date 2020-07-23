SC annoyed at objectionable content on social media

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice of objectionable content on social media platforms and issued notices to the Attorney-General for Pakistan and the foreign ministry over the matter.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin took the notice while hearing a case of a man involved in a sectarian crime.

At the outset of hearing, the court objected to unregulated content on social media, particularly comments regarding the judiciary, the armed forces and the government. The bench stated that the public was being instigated against state institutions through social media videos.

Justice Amin said the court had no objection over freedom of expression. He asked if the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) had noticed the content that was being uploaded on YouTube.

He said the families of judges were not being spared from criticism on YouTube and other social media networks. Justice Amin said the court “gave a verdict yesterday and today it was there on YouTube” as everyone acted like an expert on social media.

He said the public could speak regarding judges’ performance and decisions, but the Constitution also gave the right to the privacy of personal life. “We are showing patience but this has to come to an end,” he added.

He said: “Try uploading content against the United States and the European Union and then see what happens.” The PTA representative stated that the authority could not remove content posted by individuals and they could only report it. Justice Alam said YouTube had been banned in several countries as social media platforms were controlled by local laws in those countries. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned.

Meanwhile, federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that bans on internet-based apps will “destroy” Pakistan’s nascent technology industry.

The minister said the courts and PTA must stay away from “moral policing” and ban approach. “Such bans on internet based apps will destroy Pakistan’s technology industry and development of technology will be permanently hampered,” he said. “We are still not out of the woods because of the judges’ ill-advised interference in economic matters,” Chaudhry added.

Earlier in his tweet, the federal minister said such an attitude is “killing the technology industry” and “we cannot afford such bans”.