Cricketer visits stadium

PESHAWAR: Former test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq visited Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium here. Talking to reporters, Saqlain Mushtaq said that the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium had a history as cricket legends like Imran Khan, Javed Mian Dad, Sachin Tendulkar and others had played in this stadium.

“It is my pleasure that I started my international cricket from the same ground,” he added. He maintained that Peshawar was a hub of talent and people take interest in the game more than other cities.

Earlier, Director General (DG) directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak in his briefing on the occasion said the cricketers would get international standard facilities after completion of construction work at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.