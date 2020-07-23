Activists protest ruthless deforestation in Swat

MINGORA: Members of the civil society on Wednesday staged a protest against deforestation in upper Swat.

The activists marched from different areas of Swat and gathered at Nishat Chowk in Mingora while holding banners and placards. They also chanted slogans against the timber mafia and officials of Forest Department.

They said the timber mafia was cutting precious trees in forests of Swat and Dir and nobody could stop them because they had links in government circles. “About 200 cedar trees were illegally chopped in Swat and the worst thing is that the timber mafia is backed by some political leaders and officials in the district administration,” said Dr Jawad Iqbal, a social and environmental activist, adding that in a planned way, the natural beauty of Swat was being distorted.

They said that Swat valley was known for its scenic beauty because the valley had thick cedar forests, glacial lakes, waterfalls and rivers. They said the forest was being ruthlessly cut and in a few years, the mountains would get bald due to non-stop vast scale cutting.

“The unbridled timber mafia has been cutting precious cedar trees in Swat and they smuggle them to different parts of the country but neither the forest department nor police can stop them,” said Bilawal Jamshed, a youth activist present at the protest rally.

They said the timber mafia increased their illegal activities of cutting trees recently and ironically the administration ignored them. “Swat is known for its dazzling beauty and forest is one of the attractions of Swat. Many tourists visit Swat to enjoy their moments in forests. Without forests, Swat’s beauty is incomplete,” said Fazal Rabi Rahi, a writer and social activist. The demonstrators demanded the government to immediately stop the illegal forest cutting in Swat, otherwise, they would extend their protest to the whole country.