KP flourmills want subsidised wheat quota raised

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flourmills Association has threatened not to collect the subsidised wheat quota of wheat from the provincial government if it doesn’t increase its daily quantity from 2000 tonnes to 5000 tonnes.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been giving us the subsidized flour quota of 200 tonnes a day, which is sufficient hardly to meet flour requirement of 15 percent population, which is unacceptable to us,” Naeem Butt, the provincial president of the flour association, told a presser after presiding over the meeting of flourmills owners from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday. The chairman of the provincial association, Mohammad Iqbal, chairman of Mansehra’s association Malik Muzaffar and the district president Sardar Bashir also addressed the press conference. Naeem Butt said the flour prices would go up drastically in the province if the government didn’t enhance wheat quota of the flourmills. He said the association had visited districts across the province for consultation and decided not to receive the wheat quota if it was not increased. “We want the government to change its existing food policy with Punjab and Sindh as we have been paying Rs150 per bag to the government as Bardana (bag) which also increases the per kg price of flour,” said Naeem Butt. The chairman of the provincial association Mohammad Iqbal said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should procure over 36,00,000 tonnes of wheat to meet its annual food requirements but unfortunately, the government was not procuring hardly 15 percent of that quantity. “We depend mostly on wheat transported from Punjab but the chief minister imposed a ban on its transpiration causing a flour crisis in our province,” he said.