Six more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Six more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Nowshera district on Wednesday.

The number of patients suffering from the viral infection reached 899 in the district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Corona Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan Paracha said that six more suspected patients of coronavirus tested positive for the viral disease. They also said that five more patients had recovered from the fatal infectious disease and they were sent to their homes after medication at various hospitals of the district.

They added that a total of 800 patients had recovered so far.

Around 3117 persons underwent for coronavirus test in which 2195 reported negative for the disease.

They appealed the people to follow health protocols, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ongoing smart lockdowns during the upcoming Eid to contain the fast-spreading disease and save precious lives.

They said that the virus could spread and infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection.