Two shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that unidentified attackers shot dead a man in Hamzoni area in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan district. They said that the assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. The second incident occurred in Miranshah Bazaar where two assailants, identified as Akhtar and Zarbob, shot dead a man. Taking prompt action, the police chased the attackers and arrested them after hectic efforts for two hours.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Shafiuallah Khan has lauded the police action and announced that the team, which arrested the killers, would be rewarded for the successful and timely action.