KABIRWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was briefed on monsoon arrangements during a meeting here on Wednesday.

Briefing the DC, ADCG Manzoor Ahmed said the arrangements are complete to cope with expected heavy rains in urban and rural areas. He said all tehsil municipal authorities have been provided machinery to drain stagnant rainwater. He said employees of irrigation department will also monitor water flow in all canals, link canals and the River Ravi round-the–clock and will submit a daily report on it. The ADCG said for flood warnings and evacuation process, a 24/7 operational control room has been established in the DC office Khanewal, while the district staff has also been instructed to work in shifts. The public is also being educated to inform the authorities concerned about any emergency through telephone helpline established for the purpose, he maintained.