CM Mahmood Khan wants jail reforms introduced across province

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities of Home and Prison departments to finalise work on legal framework to introduce jail reforms across the province.

Presiding over a meeting of Prison Department here, the chief minister directed the officials concerned to expedite work on the construction of central jails in Malakand and Kohat divisions.

The chief minister also directed the officials concerned to initiate process regarding creation of new position of deputy inspector general prisons at all divisional level and reservation of 10 per cent quota for the sons of employees of the total strength of vacancies in Prison Department.

A handout said the meeting was briefed in detail about the overall performance of Prison Department, progress made so far on prison reforms, implementation status of development projects, issues faced by the department and other related matters.

The meeting was told that all the records of 14 jails in the province including complete details of prisoners have been computerised whereas computerisation of the rest of jails is in progress.

Similarly, the 1st phase of the project of expansion in Central Jail Peshawar has been completed as a result a total capacity of 2,365 prisoners has been increased in the jail.

Briefing about the medical treatment facilities for prisoners, it was informed that healthcare facilities have been provided to 27,220 prisoners during the current year whereas screening of 19788 prisoners have been carried out for various viral diseases.

The meeting was also informed that work was in progress on creating a welfare fund for the prisoners to be used for the well-being of the prisoners.