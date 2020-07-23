Workers renew call for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The media workers renewed the call for the release of Daily Jang, Geo News and The News Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest on Wednesday against his illegal detention.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans, seeking his release and condemning the bids which were leading to economic murder of the media workers.

The speakers, including senior journalist, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others lamented that their repeated requests for justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman were going unheard.

They criticised the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The speakers alleged that the government was trying to control the independent media and opposition through pressure tactics.

They recalled that the head of the biggest media group of the country had been detained for the last 133 days in a case for which all legal requirements had been fulfilled.

Quoted the constitutional experts, they said the NAB had no justification to detain a citizen in a 34 years-old property case.

They said the so-called champions of change and reforms had miserably failed to move against those involved in mega corruption scandals.

Terming the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as illegal and attack on the media, they vowed to resist the efforts to suppress the voice of independent media and kill workers economically.

They resolved to continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.

The protesters appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Chief Justice to take notice of the injustice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.