38 more deaths reported from coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 266,955 with 1,013 new cases reported during last 24 hours, according to latest reports.

Total 5,669 deaths had been reported from the disease with 38 reported on Tuesday. As many as 208,030 patients have been recovered. Total 1,758,551 tests had been conducted, while in last 24 hours 17,783 tests were conducted.

As many as 114,104 cases have been reported from Sindh, 90,444 from Punjab, 32,5233 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,625 from Islamabad, 1,868 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 11,469 from Balochistan and 1,922 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). So far, 18,600 active cases have been reported from Sindh, 22,333 from Punjab, 5,729 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,553 from Islamabad, 344 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 2,247 from Balochistan and 621 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

As many as 2,041 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,090 from Punjab, 1,153 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 160 from Islamabad, 43 from Gilgit Baltistan, 135 from Balochistan and 47 from AJK.