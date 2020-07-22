SC suspends release of 196 convicted by military courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order to release 196 people, who had been convicted by the military courts on terrorism charges.

The apex court three-member bench, under Justice Mushir Alam, heard the case. The bench summoned details of the cases against the individuals from the federal government.

During the proceedings, the judge asked whether the convicts were in jails after the decision to release them.

The additional attorney general (AAG) responded that convicts had not been released as yet.

Justice Qazi Ameen said these people received sentences after a trial from the military courts, adding that every case had separate facts and evidence.

The judge’s remarks came against the PHC verdict which said that the prisoners were convicted without a fair trial and their confessional statements were recorded under duress.

Wrapping up the hearing, Justice Mushir Alam issued notices to the parties concerned in the case for next Friday. The PHC had overturned the convictions of 196 individuals and ordered for their release.