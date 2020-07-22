close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
July 22, 2020

Attaullah Esakhelvi meets CM

National

LAHORE: Folk singer Attaullah Esakhelvi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM Office Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar while talking on this occasion praised the singer saying that his melodious voice appeals to the heart of every person having taste for music. He said that Attaullah Esakhelvi was an invaluable asset to Pakistan. The CM prayed for the singer’s good health.

