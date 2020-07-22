close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
July 22, 2020

Russian offer to revive PSM hailed

July 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST) Shahid Rasheed Butt on Tuesday welcomed Russian offer to help revive Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and transform it into a state-of-the-art industrial complex.

Russia made the PSM that was profitable for many years but later the political governments inducted thousands of incompetent persons into the institution ruining it, he said.

