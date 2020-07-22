Rain improves rivers flow and reservoirs level

LAHORE: Following widespread rains in the country, water inflows have increased in almost all rivers.

The demand for irrigation water also tends to be on the lower side as rainfall helps meet crops’ needs. Consequently, impounding of water into main reservoirs has gained momentum, renewing the hope of filling dams to their maximum conservation levels.

According to a daily water report issued by the Wapda on Tuesday, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and barrages on Tuesday was as under: Indus at Tarbela, inflows 181,700 cusecs and outflows 150,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera, inflows 54,700 cusecs and outflows 54,700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla, inflows 31,100 cusecs and outflows 20,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala, inflows 59,700 cusecs and outflows 29,600 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: inflows 219,200 cusecs and outflows 211,200 cusecs, Chashma: inflows: 218,700 cusecs and outflows 212,100 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 214,000 cusecs and outflows 190,800 cusecs, Panjnad: inflows 20,400 cusecs and outflows 4,300 cusecs, Guddu: inflows 180,400 cusecs and outflows 141,600 cusecs, Sukkur: inflows 124,800 cusecs and outflows 67,300 cusecs, Kotri: inflows 61,500 cusecs and outflows 19,300 cusecs. Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela: minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1457.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Tuesday 1.508 million acre feet (MAF).