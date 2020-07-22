Hesco, Sepco asked to solve loadshedding, over billing issues

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday directed the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) to resolve unscheduled loadshedding and over billing issues on priority.

The direction was given by the Authority after public hearings. The Nepra has also created email addresses to facilitate consumers of Hesco and Sepco timely.

The emails included [email protected] and [email protected] .org.pk. The public hearings in the matter of unscheduled loadshedding and over billing by Hesco and Sepco were held via video link which was presided over by Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi.

A number of public representatives including Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh, CEOs of Hesco, Sepco, members of business community and consumers of the areas participated in these public hearings.

The participants gave their views and comments regarding the prevailing unscheduled loadshedding and over billing in their respective areas. The general public also narrated their ordeals in lodging and redressal of their complaints/grievances.