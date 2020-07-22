To stabilise flour prices: Center asks Sindh to announce Wheat Release Policy

ISLAMABAD: With a view to containing wheat and flour prices which are incessantly on the rise across Pakistan, the federal government has asked the Sindh government to immediately announce the Wheat Release Policy to flour mills. And if the Sindh government commits any delay in announcing its Wheat Release Policy, wheat and flour prices would escalate further.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ai Shah, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam asked the four provincial governments to immediately announce Wheat Release Policy 2020-21.

Referring to his DO (Demi Official) letter dated July 15, 2020 and ECC meeting that was held on June 22, 2020 where in it was decided that all provinces will made boud to announce their Wheat Release Policies 2020-21, Syed Fakhar Imam said in the letter that government of Punjab announced its Wheat Release Policy on July 2, 2020 and started to release wheat to the flour mills consequently resulting in stabilisation of prices in Punjab.

During the meeting held on July 14, 2020 with the prime minister in the chair, the chief secretary Sindh, was apprised that price differential, with open borders, in making the wheat gravitate towards Sindh due to higher flour prices putting pressure on the stock position in the Punjab which may cause increase in prices in Punjab also.

The letter of which copy is available with The News, also says that the same phenomenon was also observed last year when the government of Sindh decided not to procure any wheat which is why it was directed that the government of Sindh should finalise its Wheat Release Policy.

The letter also mentioned saying it has however been observed that the price differential still exists and is exerting pressure on wheat prices in Punjab, in addition to forcing people of Sindh to pay substantially extra and exorbitant rate for flour. The welfare of the people of Sindh shall always remain top priority of its elected leaders and beyond policies. It is apprehended that any delay on the part of the province to announce its Policy, would escalate wheat prices further.

During the July 14 meeting, it was also observed that such significant price differential between the provinces, in the absence of any restrictions on inter-provincial movement of wheat/Atta points to hoarding ad or smuggling. Such price differences cannot be explained by transportation costs alone.