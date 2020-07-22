Commanders renew pledge to thwart any threat to country’s security

RAWALPINDI: The 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference Tuesday reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and internal security of the country. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference. The COAS complimented the efforts put in by all formations to maintain high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation, the ISPR said. The COAS expressed complete satisfaction over overall operational readiness of the army, as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security. General Bajwa especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in the fight against COVID -19 and locust. Stressing the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eidul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, the forum also appreciated the efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics across the country.

Taking special note of continued atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) as illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, the forum paid tribute to the brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom.