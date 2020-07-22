Two dies as bike, trailer collide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two youngsters were crushed to death by a trailer at Kamalia on Tuesday. Reportedly, Shafiq Shaukat and Irfan Sheraz of Chak 739/GB Jakhar were on their way to Kamalia on a motorcycle when a trailer hit them on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. As a result, both died on the spot. Meanwhile, Mohsin, a mobile phone shop owner of Pirmahal, died when a tractor-trolley hit his motorcycle on Pirmahal-Shorkot Cantonment Road.