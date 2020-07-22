Two dies as bike, trailer collide

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two youngsters were crushed to death by a trailer at Kamalia on Tuesday. Reportedly, Shafiq Shaukat and Irfan Sheraz of Chak 739/GB Jakhar were on their way to Kamalia on a motorcycle when a trailer hit them on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. As a result, both died on the spot. Meanwhile, Mohsin, a mobile phone shop owner of Pirmahal, died when a tractor-trolley hit his motorcycle on Pirmahal-Shorkot Cantonment Road.