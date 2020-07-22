Wheat smuggling: Sindh CM directs administration to seal borders

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, keeping in view the growing flour prices in the market, has ordered all the divisional commissioners and DIGs in the province to seal its borders to stop wheat smuggling to other countries and also start an operation against hoarders.

He took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Food Department to review the wheat stocks and flour prices all over Sindh. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Hari Ram, Mukesh Chawla, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, Principal Secretary to CM Said Jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shahalwani, Additional Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed. The divisional commissioners and DIGs of the divisions other than Karachi joined the meeting through video link.

Food Minister Hari Ram and Food Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed, briefing the chief minister on wheat stocks as on July 9, 2020, said that 6.840 MMT of wheat was available in the country, including 4.283 MMT in Punjab, 1.262 Sindh, 0.065 MMT in KPK, 0.092 MMT in Balochistan and 1.138 MMT with PASSCO. At this, the chief minister said that during the corresponding period of 2019, wheat stocks having volume 7.758 MMTs were available. “This shows a shortfall of 0.918 MMT stocks this year,” he said.

The chief minister was told that the national target of wheat production was set at 27.030 MMTs against which 25.457 MMTs were produced, which showed a shortfall of 1.573 tons. At this, Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh had set a wheat production target of 3.8 MMTs against which it produced 3.852 MMTs that showed a 0.052 MMT surplus while all the other provinces had failed to meet their production target.

The chief minister said that the consumption of wheat during 2020-21 has been estimated at 27.470 MMTS against which the wheat stock available in the country was 26.059 MMT that showed a shortfall of 1.411 MMTs.

Shah said that the shortfall was not so much that the wheat/flour prices have started going up during these months when wheat crop had been harvested recently. “This is the result of wheat smuggling to other countries and we have to stop it with strict action,'' he said and added that due to smuggling, the wheat stocks in the private sector have vanished in some of the provinces. That was why the flour prices have increased there, he observed.

The commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad told the chief minister that atta prices were stable in their divisions. Secretary food said that in Karachi flour mill atta price per kg was Rs57 and chakki atta price was around Rs64-65 per kg. In Hyderabad flour mills atta was Rs56-57 while Chakki atta was available at Rs60 to Rs61. In Mirpurkhas, flour mill atta was Rs46 to Rs49 and Rs54 to Rs58 chakki atta per kg, Shaheed Benazir Rs50 to Rs52 flour mills and Rs55 Chakki atta, Sukkur Rs54-55 flour mills and Rs58 to Rs60 chakki atta and Larkana Rs51 flour mills and Rs55 chakki atta. He added that compared to Sindh, the atta prices were higher in Punjab.

The chief minister said that wheat stock in Sindh was enough and that was why the prices were stable. However, he directed all the divisional commissioners and DIGs to start an operation against the hoarders and also stop wheat movement. “Whenever, any truck of wheat is seen on the road, it must be stopped until and unless it is cleared by the food department,” he said. He also directed commissioners to supervise the wheat stocks stored in their areas by the food department and keep their proper record. “I will not tolerate any mistake or mischief in this matter,” he said.

The commissioner Sukkur told the chief minister that his district administration has seized 27,000 tons of wheat being smuggled to neighbouring countries. At this, the chief minister asked the DIG as how many FIRs he had registered against the culprits, the DIG Sukkur replied that 13 FIRs had been registered. It was pointed out that six food department officers have been suspended in this connection.

The chief minister urged the federal government to assess the situation of wheat stocks and then take appropriate action to avoid a flour crisis in the country. The chief minister also decided that the wheat seized from the smugglers or hoarders would be added to the stocks instead of making them case property. “If it is made case property, then the wheat would be infested till the decision of the case,” he concluded.