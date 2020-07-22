104 kanals state land retrieved

FAISALABAD: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 104 kanals state land from land grabber near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass. According to ACE spokesman, Chaudhry Ashraf had grabbed 104 kanals and 16 marlas state land for the last many years near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass and he was using this land for agriculture purpose by installing a tube well in it. Receiving complaint, Circle Officer ACE Sheikh Nasir Abbas, after completing legal requirements, retrieved the land from his possession and was handed over it to Revenue Department.