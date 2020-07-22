close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 22, 2020

104 kanals state land retrieved

National

A
APP
July 22, 2020

FAISALABAD: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 104 kanals state land from land grabber near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass. According to ACE spokesman, Chaudhry Ashraf had grabbed 104 kanals and 16 marlas state land for the last many years near Jaranwala-Faisalabad Bypass and he was using this land for agriculture purpose by installing a tube well in it. Receiving complaint, Circle Officer ACE Sheikh Nasir Abbas, after completing legal requirements, retrieved the land from his possession and was handed over it to Revenue Department.

Latest News

More From Pakistan