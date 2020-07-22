Man beaten to death by wife, her paramour

OKARA: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his wife, her paramour and children at 29/1AL village. Accused Shahnaz, wife of Abdul Waheed, had developed illicit relations with Kifayatullah. On the day of the incident, Abdul Waheed saw the couple sitting in his home. On seeing her husband, Shahnaz Bibi started shouting and beating her husband along with her alleged paramour and children. As a result, Abdul Waheed died on the spot. Police have registered a case.

FOUR BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police on Tuesday arrested four bootleggers. The police arrested Ali Sher with 56 litres liquor and 75 litres raw liquor, Bhoman Shah with 25 litres liquor, Tauqeer Akram with 19 litres liquor and Sarfraz with 20 litres.