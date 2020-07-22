PO wanted in 10 murder, dacoity cases killed

MALAKWAL: A proclaimed offender, who was wanted in 10 different cases of murder and dacoity, was murdered at Head Faqeerian in the jurisdiction of Miana Gondal police on Monday night. Nusrat Bibi of Ratto Kala village, Sargodha district, lodged an application with the Miana Gondal police in which she alleged that his son Usman Ali Tarar came at the dera of his friend Riasat at Head Faqeerian. Later, accused Riasat along with his accomplices, including Asif, allegedly killed his son with a sharp-edged weapon, she added. She told that the accused thrown the dead body in the canal. The police registered a case against seven accused, including Riasat and Asif. The police told that the deceased was a proclaimed offender wanted in 10 cases of murder and dacoity.