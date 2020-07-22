16 police officials suspended for corruption

GUJRANWALA: SSP Operations Dr Fahad Ahmed on Tuesday suspended 16 policemen for corruption and negligence.

They included SI Abdul Razzaq, SI Ali Sher, ASI Abdul Razzaq, ASI Farooq Ahmed, ASI Abbas Ali, ASI Mahmood Ali, ASI Mahmood Ahmed, constables Muhammad Ashfaq, Zafar Iqbal, Gulnaz Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar, Atiqur Rehman, Mubashar Ali, Kashif, Asadullah and Waris Ali.

LEARNING SESSION: A learning session was conducted in the conference hall of Regional Tax Office, which was chaired by RTO Chief Commissioner Tariq Mustafa Khan.

IR Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Taimoor delivered comprehensive presentation regarding new budgetary measures introduced in income tax ordinance, 2001, whereas Assistant Commissioner Sohail Anjum gave a thorough presentation on amendments made in sales tax act, 1990 & federal excise act, 2005.

CODE OF CONDUCT: Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi has said that a code of conduct has been made for the province in consultation with Ulema belonging to different sects.

Talking to media at Circuit House on Tuesday, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that no cleric or Zakir would be allowed to speak against each other while peace committees would be activated across the province. He told that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing had been asked to take action against those who were involved in uploading hateful material on social media. He demanded the government resolve moon sighting issue between Ruit-e-Hilal Committee and Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry.