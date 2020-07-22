Two women die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH: Two women died in a road accident at Taunsa Morr in Kot Addu. According to patrolling police spokesman, Muhammad Jameel of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and his mother and his aunt were heading to somewhere on a motorcycle, when a trailer hit them near Taunsa Morr, leaving Jeevan Mai and Zahra Mai dead on the spot.

Over 700,000 saplings to be planted: 10 Billion Tsunami Tree (10 BTT) project launched in tehsil Alipur under which seven-and-a-half lakh saplings will be planted. PTI legislator Amir Talal Gopang launched the sapling in a ceremony under the auspices of forestry department. Speaking on the occasion, he said we should take part in the campaign for future of our generations to come. He said it was a dire need of the hour to plant a sapling to avert global environment changes. A large number of citizens attended the ceremony. Later, talking to reporters, Gopang informed that "World was faced by global environmental changes and under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we can tackle these changes by planting a good number of saplings."