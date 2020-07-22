‘All-out effort to be made to revive sick industrial units’

FAISALABAD: All-out effort would be made to revive the sick industrial units, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Executive Director Syed Irfan Ali.

He was addressing at a meeting held with the owners of sick units in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here. He said that the government and all the financial institutions were serious for the revival of the economy in addition to creating maximum job opportunities for the bursting population coupled with the threat of COVID-19. He said that according to him there were two possible solutions. One was to arrange an individual meeting of the owners of the sick units with their loaning banks. Secondly, the issue could be taken up as collective up to the jurisdiction of Faisalabad, he added. He asked FCCI president Rana Sikandar Azam to provide details of the sick units so that proper action could be initiated immediately.

SBP Director Banking Policy and Regulation Javaid Akhtar said that 10 banks had constituted a Corporate Restructuring Company (CRC) with a mandate to revive the sick units. The company was headed by Mr Sarwar as its chief executive, he said, adding that he was ready to arrange a meeting with him (Sarwar) so that the issues could be resolved amicably. In this connection a next zoom meeting with Sarwar would be held on July 23, he added.

The FCCI president said that most of the sick units were victims of unfavourable and harsh circumstances and we should not treat them like willful defaulters. He further said that these units had played a key role in national exports in addition to providing much-needed jobs to the unemployed youths. He said that global meltdown, unavailability and uncompetitive tariff of gas and electricity as well as historically costlier interest rate of banks were the root causes of their closure. He told that he had vehemently pleaded their case in the previous zoom meeting with the SBP governor. He asked the owners of sick units to clearly identify the issues relating to other departments so that these problems could also be resolved simultaneously.

The FCCI president said that he was also making efforts to get time from Abdur Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce, to further supplement the revival efforts.

FCCI Standing Committee chairman Mian Muhammad Latif told that the issues were already in the notice of the SBP and efforts were being made to settle them at the highest level. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also issued directions in this regard as the revival of sick units would help in enhancing national exports in addition to creating new job opportunities for the workers. The meeting was also attended by former minister Mushtaq Ali Cheema, Babar Shahzad, Khalid Habib and Muhammad Rizwan.

Anti-polio drive: Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Chak 242, Dasuha, to monitor the special anti-polio drive.

They checked the presence of polio teams and immunisation record. They also asked the parents to get their children under five years of age vaccinated against the disease. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the commissioner, the RPO and the DC visited the Model Cattle Market at Niamuana and checked the necessary arrangements for the sellers and buyers. They urged the officials concerned to take measures to protect the market from the effects of weather. Later, they visited Clock Tower Chowk and checked the anti-corona SOPs. They issued warning to some shopkeepers for violating the anti-corona SOPs.

MEETING: A meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in his office here.

Welcoming the everlasting cooperation of the traders, the deputy commissioner said that the previous glorious traditions should be maintained by providing all possible relief to the consumers. He said that a law had been enacted by the Punjab government against hoardings under which stocking goods would be a serious crime. He said that the price control magistrates had been directed to conduct regular inspections of markets and bazaars.

2,968 SHOPS SEALED: As many as 2,968 shops were sealed and 14,242 transports were impounded for violation of corona SOPs during the last 46 days in the district.

Similarly, more than Rs 10 million fine was imposed on the shopkeepers for violation of corona SOPs. It was told by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting at Commissioner Office held to review the matters relating to anti-corona measures on Tuesday. Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting while RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, the Pak Army officers and health representatives were also present.

The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not implementation on lockdown. He said that all-out resources should be provided to the doctors appointed for corona patients’ treatment.