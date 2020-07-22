close
July 22, 2020
Child injured during police encounter with dacoits

BUREWALA: A child was injured during a police encounter with dacoits at Chak 531/EB on Monday night. Reportedly, three dacoits were looting passersby on a bridge near Adda Zaheer Nagar on Delhi Multan Road when Machiwal police reached there and tried to arrest the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police party. In the meantime, a bullet hit passerby 14-year-old Muhammad Ramzan. As a result, he was seriously injured. The dacoits managed to flee from the spot. The injured child was shifted to THQ Hospital.

