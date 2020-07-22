Couple tortured to death for ‘honour’

BUREWALA: A couple was allegedly tortured to death for ‘honour’ at Basti Kund Noabad Sani in the jurisdiction of Mailsi Sadar police on Monday night.

Reportedly, Muhammad Akmal of Mauza Chippa had allegedly developed illicit relations with Rimsha Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Ramzan and a resident of Basti Kund Noabad Sani.

The couple wanted to contract marriage. In the meantime, the girl eloped from her house and started living with her alleged paramour for the last few days.

On the day of the incident, the family members of Rimsha allegedly abducted Akmal and shaved his hairs and beard. Later, they allegedly tortured the couple to death. After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the dead bodies and shifted them to the THQ Hospital for postmortem. Ghulam Rasool, father of Akmal, told the police that his son was allegedly abducted by 11 accused, including Muhammad Ramzan, Seefal, Muhammad Iqbal, Asif, Tanvir, Farhan, Khizar Hayat, Ghulam Fareed, Abdul Ghaffar and Majid, and took him to the dera of Muhammad Nawaz where they allegedly tortured his son to death. The police have started investigation.

Lawyers express concern over increasing dacoities: Lawyers of Burewala Bar Association Tuesday expressed concern over increasing theft and robbery incidents in Burewala. A meeting of former office-bearers and senior lawyers of the Burewala Bar Association was held in the chamber of former bar president Humayun Shakeel Cheema.

Burewala Bar Association president Chaudhry Naveed Ahmed Cheema and secretary Chaudhry Kashif Maqbool Jathol, former bar presidents Mehr Tahir Amjad advocate and Humayun Shakeel Cheema, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, a candidate for Member Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Dahlon, ex-bar secretary Rana Altaf Hussain, Talat Mahmood Chaudhry, Senior Bakhtiar Alam Chishti and others were also present on the occasion.

The participants expressed their concerns over theft and robbery incidents in the limits of Model Town police. They urged the police authorities to control the crime. They alleged the Model Town and City police stations are being run by tout mafia and the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari is reluctant to take action against eveil-minded elements. The members submitted a request to convene a meeting of the Bar and the Bar president has convened a meeting of the Bar members today (July 22) at 11:00 AM.

280kg charas seized: CIA Gaggo circle recovered 280 kilogram charas from a car near Adda Jamlera Road here on Monday night. On a tip-off, the police intercepted a car near Khadar Canal Bridge at Jamlera and recovered 280 kg charas hidden in secret parts of the vehicle. Police have arrested accused M Saleem of Chak 281/EB and his two accomplices and registered a case.