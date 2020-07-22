Kashmore-Kandhkot Police recover kidnapped man, arrest two criminals

SUKKUR: The Kashmore-Kandhkot Police have launched an operation against kidnappers in the Kacha area and got released an abducted person from their captivity, while two kidnappers were also arrested. SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza Shah said the police had launched an operation against the kidnappers for the recovery of an abducted person after an encounter in the Kacha area, where the police also set fire the hideouts of the criminals. He said two kidnappers and some of their facilitators were also arrested during the operation. The SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot said the alleged kidnappers opened fire on the police in the Miani area, when they failed to shift the abducted person, identified as of Asif Ali Golo, to another place. He said during the encounter, an alleged kidnapper Akbar Ali Sundhrani was injured, while police recovered a TT pistol from his possession and his associates left the abducted person and managed to escape. He further said the police had also foiled an attempt of kidnapping of a man, resident of Link Road Bandani, and arrested an alleged kidnapper identified as of Dilbar Golo.