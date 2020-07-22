Rahu warns PTI, GDA leaders to stop character assassination of PPP leadership

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu has warned the leaders of PTI and GDA to stop character assassination of PPP leadership, including party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Benazir Bhutto

Rahu said all the democratic forces should safeguard the Constitution, specially the 18th Amendment, to strengthen the democracy. He said the people who came to power from the backdoor always tried to sabotage human freedom and freedom of speech by curbing the media. Rahu said some incompetent lawmakers of Sindh, to protect their seats, were criticising the 18th Amendment and especially warned the PTI leaders to stop creating law and order situation in the province. The Sindh minister also criticised the federal minister Ali Zaidi for his comments about the former prime minister Benzair Bhutto. He said the Sindh government was all set to combat the possible attack of the locust swarms in Tharparkar. He said he had already directed the divisional commissioner of Mirpurkhas Division and DCs of Tharparkar and Umerkot to monitor the movement of locusts for taking effective measures in time.