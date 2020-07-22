Umerkot Police foil bid to smuggle four rare deer

SUKKUR: The Umarkot Police have recovered four rare deer during an operation against the smugglers of rare species and arrested one accused. Reports said Umarkot and Kokhrapar Police jointly conducted an operation on a tip-off against some alleged smugglers of rare species of Sindh deer and recovered four deer from the possession of an accused Allah Bachayo Rahamoon. During the investigation, the alleged criminal admitted that he bought four rare deer for Rs200,000 and was transporting them to Hyderabad. The police later handed over the deer to the Wildlife Department that would release them in the forest after legal formalities. Meanwhile, the members of the civil society of Umarkot applauded the police for rapid action against the criminals and asked the authorities to be vigilant against the threat of genocide of the rare species of Sindh deer. They said joint efforts of Wildlife Department and the police were needed to protect the endangered species. They also demanded comprehensive legislation to prevent hunting and smuggling of Thari deer.