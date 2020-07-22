Gen Azhar’s family denies news about farmhouse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The family sources of Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kayani have emphatically denied a news item of Tuesday last regarding a farmhouse belonging to former General Azhar appeared in the News.
They have stated that no such plot exists in the General’s name and never any plot was allotted to him in the vicinity. Since some friends pointed him out about the news item and for the reason denial is being issued now.