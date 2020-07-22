HEC approves Rs100m for PU climatic research lab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) will establish “National Laboratory of Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research” to do research on the reasons behind climate change in Pakistan and suggest its affordable solutions. In this regard, Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has approved initial funding of Rs 100 million for the establishment of the laboratory.