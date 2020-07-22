close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

HEC approves Rs100m for PU climatic research lab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) will establish “National Laboratory of Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research” to do research on the reasons behind climate change in Pakistan and suggest its affordable solutions. In this regard, Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has approved initial funding of Rs 100 million for the establishment of the laboratory.

Latest News

More From Pakistan