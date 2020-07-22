Ajoka to present Manto online

LAHORE: Ajoka Institute is presenting a unique online theatre production, Manto Online, on July24. The play will be produced on Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook. This is the first time that a theatre play will be presented live online in Pakistan.

The play is directed by Nirvaan Nadeem and will be presented by the online acting class students of Ajoka. Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem said “It is a bold experiment and we are all very excited about it. It is a message from Ajoka and the theatre community that we will not surrender to Corona crisis and the show will go on, come what may”.