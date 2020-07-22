‘Business park to create 500,000 jobs in Punjab’

LAHORE: Provincial minister for industries and trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the PTI government laid the foundation of industrial revolution by initiating work on special economic zones.

In a handout issued here, he stated that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park to be established on 1,536 acre near motorway was an important milestone with regard to promoting industrial progress.

He said that employment opportunities for more than 500,000 persons would be created by this mega project. The establishment of 563 industrial units in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will promote business activities in the area.

He highlighted that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process of industrialisation had been expedited to generate employment opportunities.

He vowed that we would achieve the goal of national progress and prosperity with the promotion of industrialisation. He informed that 13 special economic zones were being established on thousands of acres across the province and added that industrial infrastructure of international standard was being provided in there.

The minister apprised that those establishing industrial units in the special economic zones would be given 10-year tax exemption along with exemption from paying duty to import machinery for the first time. He underscored that investment worth Rs250 billion was expected in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and one-window operation facility for the industrialists was also provided.

He stated that the facility of multi-purpose industrial complex, emergency services and factory outlets would also be provided. He emphasised that development work in the Park would be briskly completed.