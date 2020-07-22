North Waziristan affectees get compensation cheques

MIRANSHAH: The affectees of Zarb-e-Azb operation in North Waziristan district were given compensation cheques on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Shah distributed the compensation cheques among the affected people in a ceremony held here. Around 142 shopkeepers and traders whose shops and businesses were razed and dismantled during the Zarb-e-Azb operation in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan district, were given the compensation cheques of Rs1.4 million, Rs0.8 million and Rs0.3 million.