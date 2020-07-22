close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

KP CM Mahmood Khan approves upgrading of DHQ hospital Battagram

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

BATTAGRAM: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the upgrading of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Battagram to Category B.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons Taj Muhammad Khan had asked the chief minister to upgrade the hospital. Talking to reporters, Taj Muhammad Khan said that the people of Battagram, Shangla, Torghar, Kohistan and some areas in Mansehra visited the DHQ Hospital Battagram for treatment.

He said that the hospital lacked facilities and had shortage of doctors so he had requested the chief minister to upgrade it. He said that the chief minister had accepted his request and the hospital would be upgraded to the Category B. The CM’s special assistant said the chief minister had directed the Secretary Health to move a summary.

