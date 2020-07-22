Man gets death for killing wife

MANSEHRA: The judge of a model court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to a man who had killed his wife on the first night of his wedding and dumped her body in the forest with the help of his friend some two years ago. The judge, Tahir Aurangzeb, pronounced the verdict following completion of arguments by counsels in the presence of the main and two co-accused in the court. The judge handed down the death sentence to Obaidur Rehman and two years rigorous imprisonment to Tahir Riaz, stated to be a taxicab driver.