close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

Man gets death for killing wife

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

MANSEHRA: The judge of a model court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to a man who had killed his wife on the first night of his wedding and dumped her body in the forest with the help of his friend some two years ago. The judge, Tahir Aurangzeb, pronounced the verdict following completion of arguments by counsels in the presence of the main and two co-accused in the court. The judge handed down the death sentence to Obaidur Rehman and two years rigorous imprisonment to Tahir Riaz, stated to be a taxicab driver.

Latest News

More From Pakistan