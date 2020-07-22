EU agrees to join govt’s post-Covid green recovery initiative

Islamabad: The European Union (EU) has lauded the Imran Khan government’s green and clean initiatives for creating jobs through green economic recovery, protection of environment, forests and wildlife and enhancing the country's resilience against negative fallout of climate change on agriculture, forests, water, food, energy, health, education and lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable communities.

“We are looking forward to contribute our role through our experiences in overall post COVID-19 green recovery through enhanced investment in green sectors including forestry environmental protection and climate change resilience through mitigation and adaptation initiatives in the country’s climate-vulnerable socio-economic sectors,” minister and deputy head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan Anne Marchal told adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam during a meeting at the ministry on Tuesday.

Anne Marchal, who led a EU delegation, and Amin Aslam discussed cooperation-related opportunities in the fields of green economic recovery through investment and green job creation, environmental sustainability, climate change, forest management, air pollution and water conservation and protection for boosting latter’s climate resilience against unfolding climate change-caused disasters.

The visitors appreciated the government’s programmes for environmental protection, especially against climate change. Malik Amin welcomed the interest of the European Union and its offer to join present government’s green and clean initiatives launched over last two years for overall environmental conservation and protection and Pakistan’s climate resilience.

“We are happy to hear that the EU is looking towards opportunities for collaboration and cooperation for jointly working and sharing its experiences regarding environmental conservation, water management, disaster risk management and climate resilient-agriculture,” he said.

The adviser said the climate change ministry had launched various flagship programmes and projects including the world’s largest afforestation programme of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Programme, Protected Areas Initiative, Plastic-Free Pakistan Initiative, Recharge Pakistan Initiative as a part of the country’s efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and climate resilience through conservation and protection of environment, forests and wildlife, wherein community and youth engagements are being assigned the heightened priority.

“We welcome any support and collaboration at any scale between Pakistan and European Union bloc and with its member countries, respectively, that would surely help deepen the bilateral relations and help boost Pakistan’s efforts for environmental conservation and protection as well as reducing the country’s disaster vulnerability,” he said.

Malik Amin said a novel Protected Area Initiative, approved last month by the prime minister, was launched recently under the umbrella programme ‘Green Pakistan’, which was the present government’s historic milestone for nature conservation, meant to increase the country’s protected areas cover from 13 percent to 15 percent by 2023 and create 5,000 green jobs across the country that are viewed as crucial in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time protected natural resources of the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also approved the ‘Green Stimulus’ package in April this year as part of the government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, under which over 86,000 green jobs had so far been created for daily wagers rendered unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adviser said an agreement was signed on Monday according to which the World Bank will provide 188 million US dollars to Pakistan to address environmental degradation, deforestation and climate change-caused disaster risks in the country.

He said the world today had been forced to accept that it was the destruction of wildlife habitats as well as the degradation of the world’s ecosystems that were the root cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, this ongoing catastrophe is painfully reminding us that collectively we no longer have a choice but to respect the natural limits and boundaries of our coexistence with other species. Nature, while reclaiming lost space, seems to be rebalancing our relationship with it,” he said.

The adviser said given the background, protected areas remained one of the prime nature-based tools for actualising the rebalancing act in the nature.

“They do that by providing a safe haven for nature to flourish, valuable biodiversity to survive, and for life itself to sustain. These protected refuges of nature also create a payback mechanism by creating spaces for human recreation, promoting ecotourism, generating green jobs, enhancing resilience to natural disasters, contributing to food and water security through ecosystem restoration and addressing issues such as climate change by sequestering carbon,” he said.