Shelving of road project triggers criticism

TIMERGARA: The people from Dir, Bajaur and Chitral have started criticizing the government and the elected public representatives for shelving the Chakdara-Dir-Chitral expressway project.

The Chakdara-Dir-Chitral expressway has become talk of the town nowadays in both districts of Lower and Upper Dir besides Chitral and Bajaur as people from the area criticized not only the government but their public representatives on mainstream as well as social media.

The elected public representatives particularly the ones aligned with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are being criticized for failing to raise voice for the rights of their constituents.

The debate started on social media following the approval of second phase of Swat Expressway from Chakdara to Fatehpur. Critics are of the view they were not against the construction of the Swat Expressway but the Chakdara-Chitral motorway project was placed on the backburner even though it was included in the CPEC.