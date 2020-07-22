Lahore receives moderate rain

LAHORE: Moderate rain was reported in the city early morning on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The highest rain was recorded in Punjab University area while other localities included Shahdara, Johar Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Pani Wala Talab, Farooqabad, Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Chowk Nakhuda, Samanabad, Gulberg, Lakshmi Chowk, Tajpura, Misri Shah, Jail Road, Upper Mall, Nishtar Town, Airport and DHA areas. Scattered rain continued till Tuesday evening across the city. Rainwater accumulated on all major roads but Wasa claimed it was drained out till noon.

Meanwhile, Met officials said monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country today and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours. They predicted rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-storm/isolated rain-thundershower is also expected in upper Sindh. Rainfall was recorded at several other cities. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 32.1°C and minimum was 21.2°C.