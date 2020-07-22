New corporate initiatives aim for carbon neutrality

NEW YORK: Nine global corporations unveiled an initiative Tuesday to step up efforts to move to a “net zero” carbon emissions society, while Apple announced its own plan to be carbon neutral by 2030. A new coalition including US-based Microsoft, Germany´s Mercedes-Benz AG, France´s Danone and Anglo-Dutch Unilever aims to “develop and deliver research, guidance, and implementable roadmaps to enable all businesses to achieve net zero emissions,” according to a statement by the group. The initiative, known as Transform to Net Zero, aims to help businesses achieve zero emissions no later than 2050. “Over the past decade, many businesses have committed to net zero targets. It is now time to accelerate the actions needed to achieve this essential goal,” said Aron Cramer, president of the nonprofit consultancy BSR, which will serve as the secretariat for the initiative. “We are now in a decisive decade, in which we must urgently decarbonize the economy, if we are to stave off the worst impacts of climate change.