UK borrowing hits record £128bn during lockdown: data

LONDON: British state borrowing rocketed to a record Â£127.9 billion in the three months to June owing to the huge cost of emergency coronavirus stimulus measures, official data showed Tuesday. Public sector net borrowing — the government´s preferred measure of the deficit — soared to the equivalent of $161 billion or 141 billion euros in the first quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. That was a record for the period and more than double the entire 2019/2020 deficit of Â£55.4 billion. Britain imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23 that it did not start relaxing until early June. Borrowing reached Â£35.5 billion in June, a five-fold increase from the same month in 2019. However it was an improvement from Â£45.5 billion in May, as the economy began to recover. Total public debt meanwhile leapt to Â£1.983 trillion at the end of June, or 99.6 percent of gross domestic product. That was the highest proportion since 1961, according to the ONS. “It´s clear that coronavirus has had a significant impact on our public finances, but we know without our response things would have been far worse,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said. “The best approach to ensure our public finances are sustainable in the medium-term is to minimise the economic scarring caused by the pandemic.