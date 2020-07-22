Saudi king in stable condition after being admitted to hospital

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is in stable condition, three Saudi sources said, after the 84-year-old monarch was admitted to hospital in the capital Riyadh on Monday with what state media said was inflammation of the gall bladder. The king, who has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and close U.S. ally since 2015, was undergoing medical checks, state media said. Three well-connnected Saudi sources speaking late on Monday and one on Tuesday, told media the king was “fine”. An official in the region, who requested anonymity, said he spoke to one of King Salman’s sons on Monday who seemed “calm” and that there was no sense of panic about the monarch’s health. A diplomatic source said the kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman flew back to Riyadh on Monday from his palace in the Red Sea city of NEOM, cancelling a planned meeting with a visiting Iraqi delegation. The diplomatic source and the third Saudi source said he was still in the capital.