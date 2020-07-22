Man jailed for 10 years for collecting donations for Daesh fighters

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of collecting donations to support the fighters of a banned terrorist organisation, Daesh, also known as Islamic States.

ATC-XII judge Sohail Jabbar Malik also ordered the convict, Zain Shahid, to pay a collective fine of Rs70,000, which in case of default will turn into six months’ more jail. Shahid was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department last month on a tip- off when he along with his absconding accomplice Muhammad Atif was collecting donations for Daesh near Annu Bhai Park in Nazimabad.

The case against the absconding man has been kept dormant until his surrender or arrest, while the convict was sent back to prison to serve out the sentence. The FIR was registered under sections 11-H (fund raising), 11-N (punishment for fund raising, use and possession, funding arrangement and money laundering), 11-F(i)(ii) (membership, support and meetings relating to a proscribed organization) of the Anti Terrorism Act at the CTD Karachi police station on a complaint of the state.

Naqeeb murder case

An ATC adjourned the hearing of Naqeebullah murder case till July 28 to record the cross examination of the witnesses by the prosecution side. On Tuesday, two policemen witnesses deposed before ATC-III, stating that they were forced to give statements against former cop SP Rao Anwar and other defendants.

Twenty-three policemen, including Anwar, are charged with the murder of Naseemullah Mehsud aka Naqeebullah Mehsud, who along with three others, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq, was killed in a fake encounter on the outskirts of the city on January 12, 2018.

The court had begun of the trial in March, 2019. The father of the slain youth, Muhammad Khan, who lodged the complaint against police, has passed away. Before his death, he had expressed his distrust in the judicial system and the authorities, saying he had been receiving death threats for pursuing the case.