‘MQM-London worker’ killed in encounter

A former cop and the ring leader of a robbers’ gang was killed in an alleged encounter on Tuesday.

According to the SITE A Section police, the suspect who was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L). A raid was conducted on a tip-off in Orangi Town. On seeing the cops, the suspects opened fire on them and tried to escape. The police fired back and after the encounter arrested one suspect, critically injuring Ishtiaq alias Mama. The suspect was being transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to SHO Ayaz Ahmed, the robber also snatched Rs1.2 million from an employee of the textile mill a few days ago, and was involved in a number of cases of robbery and street crime cases.